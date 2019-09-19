Contrasting of UDR Inc. (UDR) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 46 12.97 N/A 0.78 58.90 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 15 1.46 N/A -1.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see UDR Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UDR Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.00% -4.2% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

UDR Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.46 beta. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s 0.44 beta is the reason why it is 56.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

UDR Inc. and Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

UDR Inc. has a 1.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $48.8. Competitively the consensus price target of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. is $18, which is potential 26.14% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. looks more robust than UDR Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of UDR Inc. shares and 63.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of UDR Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. 0.42% -0.48% -8.75% -8.64% -12.18% 3.06%

For the past year UDR Inc. was more bullish than Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It primarily acquires and operates multifamily apartment properties. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI U. S. REIT Index and the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. was formed on September 18, 2009 and is based in the United States.