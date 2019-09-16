Contrasting of UDR Inc. (UDR) and Its Rivals

As REIT – Residential company, UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UDR Inc. has 99.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand UDR Inc. has 1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has UDR Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.20% 1.80% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing UDR Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. N/A 46 58.90 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

UDR Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio UDR Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for UDR Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 0 4 1 2.20 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

UDR Inc. presently has an average price target of $48.8, suggesting a potential upside of 1.65%. The potential upside of the rivals is 56.05%. The research analysts’ belief based on the results given earlier is that UDR Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UDR Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year UDR Inc. has weaker performance than UDR Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that UDR Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, UDR Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

UDR Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors UDR Inc.’s rivals beat UDR Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.