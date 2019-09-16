Contrasting of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Both Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.64 N/A 0.02 2341.11 RealPage Inc. 61 6.26 N/A 0.37 167.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and RealPage Inc. RealPage Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Uber Technologies Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% RealPage Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.7%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 69.02% for Uber Technologies Inc. with consensus target price of $56.2. Competitively RealPage Inc. has a consensus target price of $71.5, with potential upside of 16.43%. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than RealPage Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 88.2% of RealPage Inc. shares. 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

RealPage Inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.