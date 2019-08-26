Contrasting of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)

We will be contrasting the differences between Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.66 N/A 0.02 2341.11 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.64 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and CounterPath Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -98.6% -42.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, CounterPath Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Uber Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CounterPath Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and CounterPath Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 CounterPath Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Uber Technologies Inc. is $57, with potential upside of 70.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.8% of CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% CounterPath Corporation 1.17% 2.55% -18.95% 6.91% -39.94% 25.8%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CounterPath Corporation.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats CounterPath Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.