Contrasting of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 42 6.67 N/A 2.08 19.86 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.11 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Uber Technologies Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Uber Technologies Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

$59 is Uber Technologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.21%. On the other hand, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s potential downside is -0.26% and its average price target is $11.6. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.