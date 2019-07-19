Contrasting of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Both U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -0.41 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 128 2.72 N/A 5.77 23.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of U.S. Well Services Inc. and The Middleby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Well Services Inc. and The Middleby Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Liquidity

U.S. Well Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, The Middleby Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. The Middleby Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Well Services Inc. and The Middleby Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

On the other hand, The Middleby Corporation’s potential upside is 6.33% and its consensus target price is $146.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 9% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, The Middleby Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% The Middleby Corporation 0.82% 1.97% 10.91% 17.46% 30.46% 34.57%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Middleby Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.