Contrasting of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals businesses, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 14 0.61 N/A -3.56 0.00 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 19 1.07 N/A 3.77 4.90

In table 1 we can see U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0.00% 38.6% 20.8%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 139.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.39 beta. Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s 0.98 beta is the reason why it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3 respectively. Its competitor Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Alliance Resource Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a 40.17% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares and 27.8% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares. About 1.2% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.1% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. -0.37% -23.01% -6.26% -6.2% -58.83% 30.84% Alliance Resource Partners L.P. -0.7% -1.55% -3.9% -5.58% 2.56% 6.46%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Alliance Resource Partners L.P.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Alliance Resource Partners L.P. beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.