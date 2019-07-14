Contrasting of U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) and Its Peers

We are contrasting U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
U.S. Gold Corp. has 1.2% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.29% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand U.S. Gold Corp. has 13.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0.00%
|-91.30%
|-88.30%
|Industry Average
|8.77%
|5.34%
|2.28%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|N/A
|1
|0.00
|Industry Average
|41.67M
|475.17M
|74.06
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.50
|1.80
|1.73
|2.57
As a group, Gold companies have a potential upside of 155.28%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|7.09%
|23.88%
|37.36%
|25.12%
|-3.91%
|40.41%
|Industry Average
|2.79%
|3.93%
|9.82%
|27.06%
|20.57%
|20.33%
For the past year U.S. Gold Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.
Volatility & Risk
U.S. Gold Corp. has a beta of 1.42 and its 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, U.S. Gold Corp.’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 41.90% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
U.S. Gold Corp. does not pay a dividend.
