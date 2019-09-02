Contrasting of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2
|0.23%
|-0.27%
|-0.4%
|1.38%
|0.37%
|1.22%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.