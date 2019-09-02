Contrasting of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT)

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.26 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.75% of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 0.23% -0.27% -0.4% 1.38% 0.37% 1.22%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.