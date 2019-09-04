Contrasting of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.28 N/A -0.24 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 35 1.48 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and PDC Energy Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of U.S. Energy Corp. and PDC Energy Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% PDC Energy Inc. 0.00% -4.4% -2.3%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy Corp. has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PDC Energy Inc. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.1 and 3.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. Its rival PDC Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. U.S. Energy Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given U.S. Energy Corp. and PDC Energy Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PDC Energy Inc. is $48.44, which is potential 55.21% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of PDC Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.37% are U.S. Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than PDC Energy Inc.

Summary

PDC Energy Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.