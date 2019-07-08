Contrasting of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

We will be comparing the differences between U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.07 N/A -0.24 0.00 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.16 N/A 0.78 12.99

Demonstrates U.S. Energy Corp. and Genie Energy Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Energy Corp. and Genie Energy Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.09 beta indicates that U.S. Energy Corp. is 109.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Genie Energy Ltd.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd. has 1.9 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Genie Energy Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares and 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares. About 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -8.46% -42.24% -49.99% -56.6% -70.49% -38.79% Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. has -38.79% weaker performance while Genie Energy Ltd. has 67.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.