Contrasting of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.35 N/A -0.24 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Energy Corp. and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Energy Corp. and Crescent Point Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.4% and 42.42%. About 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp. had bearish trend while Crescent Point Energy Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Energy Corp.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.