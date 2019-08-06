Contrasting of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.10 N/A -0.24 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.72 N/A 0.97 5.07

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Energy Corp. and Callon Petroleum Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Energy Corp. and Callon Petroleum Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that U.S. Energy Corp. is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Callon Petroleum Company has a 1.4 beta which is 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Energy Corp. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Callon Petroleum Company has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for U.S. Energy Corp. and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, Callon Petroleum Company’s potential upside is 144.11% and its average price target is $10.57.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares and 0% of Callon Petroleum Company shares. About 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% Callon Petroleum Company -6.11% -26.24% -33.06% -40.65% -55.6% -24.19%

For the past year U.S. Energy Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Callon Petroleum Company.

Summary

Callon Petroleum Company beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.