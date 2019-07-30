Contrasting of U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (PRTS) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) and Takung Art Co. Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -0.15 0.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 1 1.42 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0.00% -8.6% -3.4% Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0.00% -50.4% -18.5%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s 0.25 beta is the reason why it is 75.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Takung Art Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has a 184.55% upside potential and an average target price of $3.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. and Takung Art Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 42.6% and 0.5% respectively. 3.5% are U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 46.5% are Takung Art Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. -0.79% -4.61% -8.98% -14.47% -35.58% 9.02% Takung Art Co. Ltd. -17.6% -18.96% -4.43% -6.23% -67.5% -3.61%

For the past year U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. has 9.02% stronger performance while Takung Art Co. Ltd. has -3.61% weaker performance.

Summary

U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Takung Art Co. Ltd.

Takung Art Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, HongKong Takung Assets and Equity of Artworks Exchange Co., Ltd., operates an electronic online platform located at eng.takungae.com for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork in ownership units in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access an art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors. The companyÂ’s platform engages in the offering and trading of artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture. It serves traders, original owners, and offering agents. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.