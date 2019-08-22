Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.02 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 47.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.