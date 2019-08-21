Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 108.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.