Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Both Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $24, with potential upside of 108.88%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.