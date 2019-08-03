Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.36
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Risk and Volatility
Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.39 beta. In other hand, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.2 which is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.34% are Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was less bearish than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
