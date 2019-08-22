Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 21.29 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.39 beta means Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 61.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Athersys Inc. on the other hand, has 0.24 beta which makes it 76.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Athersys Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and has 3.1 Quick Ratio. Athersys Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Athersys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Athersys Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 422.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. Insiders owned 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Athersys Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Athersys Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Athersys Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.