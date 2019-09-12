Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Tyme Technologies Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 347.86% and its consensus price target is $70.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.