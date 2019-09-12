Contrasting of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.32
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.62
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tyme Technologies Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-193.3%
|-153.7%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-69.1%
|-61.9%
Risk and Volatility
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta, while its volatility is 61.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.04 which is 104.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and has 10 Quick Ratio. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Tyme Technologies Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 347.86% and its consensus price target is $70.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-10.57%
|-6.78%
|-26.17%
|-60.43%
|-61.67%
|-70.19%
|Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
|-5.25%
|-27.19%
|-56.31%
|-60.55%
|-60.2%
|-58.92%
For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.
Summary
Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
