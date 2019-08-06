Contrasting of Two River Bancorp (TRCB) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

We will be comparing the differences between Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) and Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two River Bancorp 15 2.84 N/A 1.55 9.16 Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 20 2.86 N/A 1.20 19.11

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Two River Bancorp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Two River Bancorp has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Orrstown Financial Services Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Two River Bancorp and Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two River Bancorp 0.00% 9.7% 1% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 8% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Two River Bancorp is 62.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.38. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s 43.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.57 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25% of Two River Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors while 42% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% are Two River Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Two River Bancorp 1.21% -1.86% -5.77% -10.63% -23.21% -6.88% Orrstown Financial Services Inc. 9.06% 5.34% 11.4% 21.07% -12.54% 25.59%

For the past year Two River Bancorp has -6.88% weaker performance while Orrstown Financial Services Inc. has 25.59% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Orrstown Financial Services Inc. beats Two River Bancorp.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial loans, including commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; residential mortgage loans; and agribusiness, acquisition and development, municipal, and installment and other loans. The company also renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, guardian, managing agent, custodian, and investment advisor, as well as provides other fiduciary and retail brokerage services. In addition, it offers financial services, such as investment, brokerage, trusts, and life insurance products. The company operates 25 branch offices in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, and Perry Counties of Pennsylvania, as well as Washington County, Maryland. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.