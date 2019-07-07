Contrasting of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

We will be contrasting the differences between Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 34 8.81 N/A 1.72 22.02 Zillow Group Inc. 37 6.65 N/A -0.84 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 20.6% 13.4% Zillow Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zillow Group Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The upside potential is 11.26% for Twitter Inc. with average price target of $40.33. Meanwhile, Zillow Group Inc.’s average price target is $31, while its potential downside is -35.98%. Based on the results given earlier, Twitter Inc. is looking more favorable than Zillow Group Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twitter Inc. and Zillow Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71% and 2.55% respectively. 0.4% are Twitter Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.21% of Zillow Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. -1.76% 9.19% 21.79% 11.21% 13.51% 31.87% Zillow Group Inc. 10.65% 2.91% 7.74% 27.47% -29.44% 22.1%

For the past year Twitter Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zillow Group Inc.

Summary

Twitter Inc. beats Zillow Group Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companyÂ’s portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and RealEstate.com. It also offers a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, and Bridge Interactive, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.