Contrasting of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO), both competing one another are Medical Laboratories & Research companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 24 23.03 N/A -3.22 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 280 4.07 N/A 17.13 17.18

Table 1 demonstrates Twist Bioscience Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twist Bioscience Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 28.3% 20.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Twist Bioscience Corporation are 6.5 and 6.3 respectively. Its competitor Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Twist Bioscience Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Twist Bioscience Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is $343.33, which is potential 9.57% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Twist Bioscience Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.7% and 79.6%. 9.1% are Twist Bioscience Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 11.83% -14.72% 12.76% -2.44% 0% 5.63% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -0.73% -4.04% 12.44% 6.49% 2.6% 26.75%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats Twist Bioscience Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures and supplies products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components for life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry, and other markets. The company operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls that serve clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. Its products include reagents, instruments, and software which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics (IVD) test market. This segment sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. It operates in Europe, Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.