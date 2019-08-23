Contrasting of Twin Disc Incorporated (TWIN) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Both Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) and Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Disc Incorporated 15 0.43 N/A 1.37 8.80 Broadwind Energy Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Twin Disc Incorporated and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Twin Disc Incorporated and Broadwind Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5% Broadwind Energy Inc. 0.00% -41.2% -18.3%

Risk & Volatility

Twin Disc Incorporated has a 1.97 beta, while its volatility is 97.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1.88 beta which is 88.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Twin Disc Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Broadwind Energy Inc. which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Broadwind Energy Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.1% of Broadwind Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Twin Disc Incorporated’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Broadwind Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17% Broadwind Energy Inc. -10.86% -10.45% 0% 28.76% -17.92% 51.54%

For the past year Twin Disc Incorporated has -18.17% weaker performance while Broadwind Energy Inc. has 51.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Twin Disc Incorporated beats on 7 of the 8 factors Broadwind Energy Inc.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Towers and Weldments, and Gearing. The Towers and Weldments segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines, as well as specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers. The Gearing segment engineers, builds, and remanufactures precision gears and gearing systems for oil and gas, wind energy, mining, steel, and other industrial applications. The company serves various wind energy customers, such as wind turbine manufacturers, wind farm operators, and wind farm developers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. sells its products through its sales force and manufacturers' representatives. The company was formerly known as Tower Tech Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Broadwind Energy, Inc. in 2008. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Cicero, Illinois.