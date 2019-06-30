Contrasting of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Since Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 120 22.83 N/A -1.31 0.00 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 7 1.02 N/A -6.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twilio Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -14.9%

Liquidity

Twilio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.8 and a Quick Ratio of 5.8. Competitively, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.13% for Twilio Inc. with consensus price target of $152.89.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.2% of Twilio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.4% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68% Synchronoss Technologies Inc. 20.26% 13.96% -21.42% 5.83% 7.76% 6.35%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has stronger performance than Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Synchronoss Technologies Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices. It also provides Synchronoss Enterprise solutions, such as secure mobility management, data and analytics, and identity and access management solutions for the financial, telecommunications, healthcare, life sciences, and government sectors; and Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that delivers an operator-branded experience for subscribers to backup, restore, synchronize, and share their personal content across smartphones, tablets, computers, and other connected devices. In addition, the company offers software as a service for the organizations to securely manage, control, track, search, exchange, and collaborate on sensitive information inside and outside the firewall. Its products and platforms are designed to enable multiple converged communication services to manage across a range of distribution channels, such as e-commerce, m-commerce, telesales, customer stores, indirect, and other retail outlets. The company markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.