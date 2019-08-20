Contrasting of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Its Peers

We are comparing Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|N/A
|10
|72.27
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Twelve Seas Investment Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The peers have a potential upside of -38.47%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Twelve Seas Investment Company does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company’s peers beat Twelve Seas Investment Company.
