Contrasting of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Its Peers

We are comparing Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 75.54% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company N/A 10 72.27 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Twelve Seas Investment Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twelve Seas Investment Company 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twelve Seas Investment Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Twelve Seas Investment Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company’s peers beat Twelve Seas Investment Company.