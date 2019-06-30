Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -0.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 56.27% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.19% 0.67% 0% 0% 0% 3.85% Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. 1.17% 1.07% 3.09% 6.7% 0% 4.55%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.