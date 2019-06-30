Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

Both Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBRG) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.14
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 56.27% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.19%
|0.67%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.85%
|Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
|1.17%
|1.07%
|3.09%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.55%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd.
