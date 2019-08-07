Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|South Mountain Merger Corp.
|1.2%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.
