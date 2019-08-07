Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and South Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:SMMCU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 South Mountain Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tuscan Holdings Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% South Mountain Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of South Mountain Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% South Mountain Merger Corp. 1.2% 1.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than South Mountain Merger Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 3 factors South Mountain Merger Corp.