Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|40.00M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|396,825,396.83%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
