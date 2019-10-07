Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 40.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 396,825,396.83% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares and 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.