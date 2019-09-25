Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|1,287
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 3 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.