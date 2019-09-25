Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

As Conglomerates businesses, Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 1,287 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 82.1% respectively. Insiders owned 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has weaker performance than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 3 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp.