Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|1.28%
|1.07%
|3.94%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
