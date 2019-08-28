Contrasting of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 6.49% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.25%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Tuscan Holdings Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.