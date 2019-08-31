Contrasting of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.49 N/A 2.07 5.02 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.74 N/A 0.34 24.50

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Turtle Beach Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Turtle Beach Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Turtle Beach Corporation’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Turtle Beach Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9%

Risk & Volatility

Turtle Beach Corporation has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Turtle Beach Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Turtle Beach Corporation and Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00 Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Turtle Beach Corporation’s upside potential is 160.24% at a $23.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has weaker performance than Turtle Beach Corporation

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.