Contrasting of Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

Both Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turtle Beach Corporation 11 0.51 N/A 2.07 5.02 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Turtle Beach Corporation and Cool Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 139.9% 31.4% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Risk and Volatility

Turtle Beach Corporation has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.29 which is 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turtle Beach Corporation is 2.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cool Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Turtle Beach Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Turtle Beach Corporation and Cool Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Turtle Beach Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 170.55%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62.2% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% are Turtle Beach Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 10% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turtle Beach Corporation -0.57% -10.51% -2.35% -28.44% -60.91% -27.19% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year Turtle Beach Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Turtle Beach Corporation beats Cool Holdings Inc.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.