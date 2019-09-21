Contrasting of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0.00% -600.2% -141.8%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $60.33, and a 52.46% upside potential. Competitively SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.5, with potential upside of 3,356.22%. The information presented earlier suggests that SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.8% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. has 2.04% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. 34.6% 47.83% -82.42% -88.36% -84.82% -86.18%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S, a cancer immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of hematologic cancers and solid tumor indications, including acute myeloid leukemia, malignant pleural mesothelioma, multiple myeloma, ovarian cancer, immune combo, and chronic myelogenous leukemia. It also develops NEUVAX, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and Anagrelide controlled release, which has completed various clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocythemia. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Advaxis Immunotherapies, Merck & Co., Inc., National Cancer Institute, and the University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.