Contrasting of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 41.26 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 200.08% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 26.31% of Moderna Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

