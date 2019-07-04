Contrasting of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Since Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -7.31 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 2 4.57 N/A -7.14 0.00

Demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Aytu BioScience Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -39.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 40.1% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aytu BioScience Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -7.93% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.61% Aytu BioScience Inc. -10.34% 5.06% 85.71% 122.17% -73.6% 162.49%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Aytu BioScience Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.