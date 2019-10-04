Contrasting of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 45 0.00 19.75M -9.88 0.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 25.42M -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 43,704,359.37% 0% 0% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 1,002,484,521.04% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and has 3.3 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 64.05% at a $62.75 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $12.33, while its potential upside is 445.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 64.4% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has -63.73% weaker performance.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.