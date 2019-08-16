Contrasting of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.52% of all Wireless Communications’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 67.4% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.92% of all Wireless Communications companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0.00% 17.50% 6.30% Industry Average 4.96% 11.40% 4.22%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. N/A 6 14.05 Industry Average 707.07M 14.27B 33.10

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.80 1.22 2.66

The peers have a potential upside of 64.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. -5.29% -5.29% 4.32% -20.49% -13.69% -1.25% Industry Average 6.09% 6.35% 9.71% 9.74% 28.51% 13.78%

For the past year Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has -1.25% weaker performance while Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s peers have 13.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s peers have 1.28 and 1.21 for Current and Quick Ratio. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.73. In other hand, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s competitors have beta of 0.66 which is 33.86% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s competitors beat Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides Turkcell App, an application store for users to download mobile applications; BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and Dergilik, a digital publishing platform. In addition, it offers Super Esnaf, a location-based application for small business owners; Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; Turkcell Smart Education, an education platform; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; collocation, infrastructure, backup, and security services; Machine to Machine platform to manage devices; and mobile marketing services. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 15.7 million prepaid subscribers and 17. million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 1.9 million fixed line customers. The company covers 2.7 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.