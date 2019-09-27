Contrasting of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) and YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Since Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) and YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) are part of the Packaging & Containers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands Corporation 14 0.37 48.26M 4.18 3.66 YETI Holdings Inc. 29 1.99 30.58M 0.75 46.28

Table 1 highlights Tupperware Brands Corporation and YETI Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. YETI Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Tupperware Brands Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Tupperware Brands Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YETI Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tupperware Brands Corporation and YETI Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands Corporation 335,605,006.95% -75.2% 11.4% YETI Holdings Inc. 106,402,226.86% -856.3% 12.5%

Liquidity

Tupperware Brands Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, YETI Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. YETI Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tupperware Brands Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tupperware Brands Corporation and YETI Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 YETI Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Tupperware Brands Corporation has a consensus price target of $20, and a 28.04% upside potential. YETI Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $34 average price target and a 19.59% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Tupperware Brands Corporation seems more appealing than YETI Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tupperware Brands Corporation and YETI Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 87.1%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, YETI Holdings Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tupperware Brands Corporation 6.17% -17.6% -32.61% -44.67% -58.68% -51.5% YETI Holdings Inc. -4.4% 16.76% 2.48% 106.66% 0% 134.23%

For the past year Tupperware Brands Corporation had bearish trend while YETI Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

YETI Holdings Inc. beats Tupperware Brands Corporation on 9 of the 15 factors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It also manufactures and distributes skin and hair care products, cosmetics, bath and body care, toiletries, fragrances, jewelry, and nutritional products under the Avroy Shlain, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Fuller, BeautiControl, Armand Dupree, Fuller Cosmetics, Del Baul de la Abuela, Natural Forte, Fuller Royal Jelly, Nutri-Rich, NC Express, and Nuvo brands. The company sells its products directly to distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in a various outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities, and others. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard coolers, soft coolers, and associated accessories; and drinkware under Rambler brand, as well as hats, shirts, bottle openers, and ice substitutes. The company distributes its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, farm and ranch supply stores, and others, as well as through website. Yeti Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.