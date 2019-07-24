Contrasting of Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) and Its Rivals

As Recreational Goods Other company, Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tuniu Corporation has 22.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 70.60% institutional ownership for its peers. 4.92% of Tuniu Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.82% of all Recreational Goods Other companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Tuniu Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu Corporation 0.00% -5.50% -2.80% Industry Average 3.79% 18.35% 7.58%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tuniu Corporation and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 44.21M 1.17B 32.15

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Tuniu Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.33 2.92

The potential upside of the rivals is 88.48%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tuniu Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuniu Corporation -7.62% -15.5% -9.51% -28.37% -41.07% -15.84% Industry Average 0.48% 4.93% 11.59% 10.81% 18.05% 14.30%

For the past year Tuniu Corporation had bearish trend while Tuniu Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tuniu Corporation are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Tuniu Corporation’s peers have 1.71 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tuniu Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tuniu Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Tuniu Corporation is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. Competitively, Tuniu Corporation’s peers’ beta is 0.98 which is 1.57% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tuniu Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Tuniu Corporation’s rivals beat Tuniu Corporation.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa processing, financial, hotel booking, and air ticketing services for leisure travelers. It also provides advertising services to tourism boards and bureaus. The company offers its products and services through various online and offline channels comprising the tuniu.com Website; mobile platform; a primary call center in Nanjing; a regional call center in Guangzhou; and other regional service centers in China. As of February 28, 2017, it had approximately 1,700,000 stock keeping units of packaged tours covering 150 countries worldwide. Tuniu Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.