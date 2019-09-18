Contrasting of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

As Security Software & Services businesses, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|22
|6.01
|N/A
|-0.25
|0.00
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|1
|3.57
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-217.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|0
|1
|4
|2.80
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$26.4 is Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 55.57%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 10.8% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.39% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.
|-4.09%
|-18.36%
|1.06%
|0%
|0%
|14.29%
|Applied DNA Sciences Inc.
|6.92%
|-41.53%
|-51.9%
|-34.46%
|-78.55%
|-25.45%
For the past year Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has 14.29% stronger performance while Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has -25.45% weaker performance.
Summary
Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. beats Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
