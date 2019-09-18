Contrasting of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)

As Security Software & Services businesses, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 22 6.01 N/A -0.25 0.00 Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 1 3.57 N/A -0.40 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -217.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. and Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. 0 1 4 2.80 Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26.4 is Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 55.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.8% of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.39% of Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. -4.09% -18.36% 1.06% 0% 0% 14.29% Applied DNA Sciences Inc. 6.92% -41.53% -51.9% -34.46% -78.55% -25.45%

For the past year Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has 14.29% stronger performance while Applied DNA Sciences Inc. has -25.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. beats Applied DNA Sciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.