Contrasting of Tucows Inc. (TCX) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST)

Both Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and TheStreet Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 65 1.78 N/A 1.76 27.82 TheStreet Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Tucows Inc. and TheStreet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% TheStreet Inc. 0.00% 92.9% 66.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.15 beta indicates that Tucows Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. TheStreet Inc. has a 0.18 beta and it is 82.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tucows Inc. are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, TheStreet Inc. has 6.2 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. TheStreet Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tucows Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.5% of Tucows Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 58.2% of TheStreet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.4% of Tucows Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.4% of TheStreet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -2.02% -20.1% -43.43% -31.76% -17.63% -18.53% TheStreet Inc. 0.65% 1.79% -10.22% 2.33% -3.56% 7.37%

For the past year Tucows Inc. has -18.53% weaker performance while TheStreet Inc. has 7.37% stronger performance.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

TheStreet, Inc., a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders. The companyÂ’s B2B products also consist of RateWatch, which publishes bank rate market information, including competitive deposit, loan, and fee rate data for financial institutions, government agencies, academic researchers, banks, credit unions, and other commercial organizations. Its RateWatch product also offers banking-related product and fee comparisons, financial strength reporting, educational Webinars, mystery shopping, and consumer and financial institution surveys. The companyÂ’s B2C products comprise TheStreet.com, an advertising-supported digital platform that provides business news and market analysis to individual investors; RealMoney and RealMoney Pro that provide market commentary and analysis for active market participants and self-directed investors; and Action Alerts PLUS, which teaches consumers on how to manage money for long term. TheStreet, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.