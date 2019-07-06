Contrasting of Tucows Inc. (TCX) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA)

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 71 1.99 N/A 1.76 38.39 58.com Inc. 63 0.00 N/A 1.95 32.15

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. 58.com Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Tucows Inc. is currently more expensive than 58.com Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tucows Inc. and 58.com Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% 58.com Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tucows Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 58.com Inc. is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

Tucows Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor 58.com Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. 58.com Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tucows Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Tucows Inc. and 58.com Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 58.com Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average target price of 58.com Inc. is $82.33, which is potential 32.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.5% of Tucows Inc. shares and 75.6% of 58.com Inc. shares. Tucows Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, 58.com Inc. has 4.77% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -21.53% -24.24% -3.32% 19.5% 7.95% 12.42% 58.com Inc. -4.92% -8.91% -8.39% 3.74% -28.96% 15.77%

For the past year Tucows Inc. has weaker performance than 58.com Inc.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.