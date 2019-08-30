Contrasting of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.37 N/A 1.08 43.40 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.53 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s 0.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 30.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has beta of 2.16 which is 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. TTEC Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares and 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares. 1.4% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Marathon Patent Group Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.