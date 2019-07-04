Contrasting of TSR Inc. (TSRI) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Both TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. 5 0.14 N/A -0.30 0.00 Microsoft Corporation 117 8.62 N/A 4.49 28.10

Demonstrates TSR Inc. and Microsoft Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TSR Inc. and Microsoft Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.4% -4.5% Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

TSR Inc. has a beta of 1.38 and its 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Microsoft Corporation has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TSR Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Its competitor Microsoft Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Microsoft Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TSR Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TSR Inc. and Microsoft Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Microsoft Corporation 1 0 12 2.92

Competitively Microsoft Corporation has an average target price of $139, with potential upside of 1.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.8% of TSR Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.1% of Microsoft Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 56.44% of TSR Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. -1.81% -8.92% -3.81% -35.4% -20% 3.23% Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07%

For the past year TSR Inc. was less bullish than Microsoft Corporation.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats TSR Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.