Contrasting of TSR Inc. (TSRI) and Its Peers

As Business Software & Services company, TSR Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.4% of TSR Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.26% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand TSR Inc. has 56.44% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have TSR Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR Inc. 0.00% -7.40% -4.50% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing TSR Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TSR Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for TSR Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.61 2.92 2.64

The potential upside of the competitors is 32.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TSR Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TSR Inc. 0% -7.55% -11.87% -24.39% -16.88% -2.58% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year TSR Inc. has -2.58% weaker performance while TSR Inc.’s peers have 43.89% stronger performance.

Liquidity

TSR Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, TSR Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. TSR Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TSR Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

TSR Inc. is 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.2. Competitively, TSR Inc.’s competitors are 6.97% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

TSR Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TSR Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors TSR Inc.

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.