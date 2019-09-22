Contrasting of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.92 N/A -8.48 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta means TrovaGene Inc.’s volatility is 30.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. TrovaGene Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 57.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.