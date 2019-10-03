Contrasting of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 16.51 N/A -8.48 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 9.96M -3.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TrovaGene Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TrovaGene Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,509,319,593.88% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.7 beta. From a competition point of view, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta which is 13.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. TrovaGene Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $2 average target price and a 300.00% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 8% and 17.5% respectively. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has stronger performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.