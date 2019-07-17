Contrasting of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

This is a contrast between TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 25.74 N/A -13.69 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 3 27.85 N/A -0.40 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -61.8% -46.5%

Risk & Volatility

TrovaGene Inc.’s current beta is 0.81 and it happens to be 19.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Compugen Ltd. on the other hand, has 2.41 beta which makes it 141.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Compugen Ltd. is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.7. Compugen Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Compugen Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TrovaGene Inc. has a 548.15% upside potential and an average target price of $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TrovaGene Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 7.6% and 21.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12% of Compugen Ltd. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -5.2% -13.89% -8.55% -34.6% -85.54% -1.68% Compugen Ltd. 0.57% 0.28% -4.86% 5.71% 6.67% 62.21%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -1.68% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 62.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Compugen Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.