Contrasting of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 2 0.00 5.15M -8.48 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 274,725,274.73% -145.6% -109% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 189,213,483.15% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

TrovaGene Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TrovaGene Inc. are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. TrovaGene Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 73.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TrovaGene Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8% and 57.6%. Insiders held 0.1% of TrovaGene Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.