Contrasting of TrovaGene Inc. (TROV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Both TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrovaGene Inc. 3 20.02 N/A -8.48 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

TrovaGene Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.8 and 3.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 15.2 and 15.2 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TrovaGene Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of TrovaGene Inc. is $14, with potential upside of 733.33%. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $45, with potential upside of 71.62%. Based on the data delivered earlier, TrovaGene Inc. is looking more favorable than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 8% of TrovaGene Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.1% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are TrovaGene Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% are Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year TrovaGene Inc. has -44.5% weaker performance while Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 111.75% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.